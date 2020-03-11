MONTREAL -- An eighth case of COVID-19 in Quebec has been confirmed, Health Minister Danielle McCann announced Wednesday afternoon.

The latest patient was a person who travelled to Quebec from abroad, McCann said, adding that so far all the cases in Quebec have been of people returning to Quebec after travelling abroad, and that there have been no community cases yet.

McCann reminded Quebecers who are travelling abroad to follow directives issued by public health officials and avoid taking cruise ships. She said she wanted to make sure Quebecers know that there are travel-related risks associated with COVID-19.

Two of the eight coronavirus patients in Quebec are currently isolated in hospital, McCann said.

McCann, accompanied by Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, said the province is being proactive in dealing with the spread of COVID-19, giving as an example its decision to cancel the World Figure Skating Championships that were to take place in Montreal next week.

This is a developing story that will be updated.