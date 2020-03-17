MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that 63 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the province.

That's up from the 50 cases that were confirmed in Quebec as of Monday afternoon.

There are 3,513 people who have been tested in the province and are awaiting results, while another 3,723 tests have come back negative, authorities said.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Tuesday issued a special plea to young Quebecers, and those who have influence over them, to abide by public-health directives that have been issued by Quebec health authorities since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Assembly is sitting today, but will suspend until April 21 due to the pandemic.

Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette announced with his counterparts from the three opposition parties that this decision was in line with health authorities' suggestions on social distancing and teleworking and that it would allow members of the House to be available in their constituencies.

Before leaving, the National Assembly will be disbursing a sum of more than $2 billion in disaster funding to face the COVID-19 crisis.



Finance Minister Eric Girard also announced that Quebecers will have more time to file their taxes.

CASES EXPECTED TO INCREASE

Most cases are being confirmed in Montreal and the Monteregie.

More and more clinics designated for COVID-19 screening were opened in Quebec: Monday, 14 were operational.

These clinics are by appointment only. People who are concerned about their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 - the main ones being fever, cough and difficulty breathing - should call the Info-Coronavirus line at 1-877-644- 4545 where nurses will assign appointments, if necessary.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is also scheduled to update Montrealers on the state of COVID-19 in the city at a 3 p.m. press conference at city hall.



*CTVNewsMontreal.ca will carry this update live.*



- With a report from The Canadian Press