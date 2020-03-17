MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced early Tuesday evening that 74 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the province.

That's up from the 50 cases that were confirmed in Quebec as of Monday afternoon.

There are 2,949 people who have been tested in the province and are awaiting results, while another 4,778 tests have come back negative, authorities said.



Five people are currently being treated in hospital.



PLEA TO YOUTH TO STOP SPREAD

Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Tuesday issued a special plea to young Quebecers, and those who have influence over them -- artists, people with YouTube channels, social media influencers -- to abide by public-health directives that have been issued by Quebec health authorities since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.



"The message I have today is for youth and teens. We have seen in Italy and in South Korea that young people were very important in the transmission of the virus and the information we have so far is that they don't take that seriously enough right now. They still like to have parties and be together," he said.



"What I want to say to young people is it's not time for the parties. It's not time to be together. Maybe as a young guy or young girl you're not really at risk of that, but you can give the virus to your grandmother or grandfather and then they are at risk," Legault added.

The National Assembly is sitting today, but will suspend until April 21 due to the pandemic.

Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette announced with his counterparts from the three opposition parties that this decision was in line with health authorities' suggestions on social distancing and teleworking and that it would allow members of the House to be available in their constituencies.

Before leaving, the National Assembly will be disbursing a sum of more than $2 billion in disaster funding to face the COVID-19 crisis.



Finance Minister Eric Girard also announced that Quebecers will have more time to file their taxes.

CASES EXPECTED TO INCREASE

Most cases are being confirmed in Montreal and the Monteregie, including one person in Montreal who took public transit while they were contagious.

More and more clinics designated for COVID-19 screening were opened in Quebec: Monday, 14 were operational.

These clinics are by appointment only. People who are concerned about their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 - the main ones being fever, cough and difficulty breathing - should call the Info-Coronavirus line at 1-877-644- 4545 where nurses will assign appointments, if necessary.



- With a report from The Canadian Press