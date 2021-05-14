MONTREAL -- Quebec pharmacies say by the end of the week, they will have received 150,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.

The Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires states this follows the slowdown in recent weeks due to delayed deliveries.

Quebec's 1,500 community pharmacies have a vaccine capacity of 125,000 doses per week, according to the association, adding they are ready to accelerate the pace of vaccination as new doses arrive.

Anyone looking to get vaccinated in a pharmacy will have to make an appointment on the Quebec government's Clic Santé website.

As of late Thursday afternoon, all adults aged 18 and up in Quebec are eligible for vaccination.

Teenagers aged 12 to 17 are expected to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in schools next month. Their second dose is expected to be given at the beginning of the next school year in September.

The most recent data show that in Quebec, just over 4,014 million doses have been administered, for a rate of 46.92 per cent.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.