MONTREAL -- Young people, it's now your turn to get the shot.

Quebec has opened up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to all Quebecers 18 and older in one of the final phases of the mass vaccination campaign.

The age limit wasn't officially supposed to be lowered until Friday, but the ministry of health has consistently opened up appointments one day earlier than its official roll-out schedule prescribed.

People can book an appointment by visiting the Clic Sante website or by calling 1-877-644-4545.

About 45 per cent of the population in Quebec has received a first dose of the vaccine and even younger people in the province could soon start to be vaccinated as well.

The Minsitry of Health and Social Services said it plans to offer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to youth between 12 and 17 years old by the end of June after Health Canada approved its use in people in that age group.