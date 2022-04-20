Court orders Sobeys to stop using scab labour in Terrebonne warehouse strike

A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants

One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon