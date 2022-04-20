Court orders Sobeys to stop using scab labour in Terrebonne warehouse strike

A Quebec court has ordered the major grocery chain Sobeys to stop using scab workers at its Terrebonne warehouse, where a strike has been ongoing since February.

The Administrative Labor Tribunal ordered Sobeys to cease and desist at all times from using the services of these people in the establishment where the strike was declared.

Eleven people are targeted by the provisional order, which has just been issued.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, affiliated with the FTQ, filed a complaint about the use of such replacement workers during the strike -- a move that's prohibited by the Quebec Labour Code.

The strike at the Sobeys automated warehouse in Terrebonne began on February 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 20, 2022.