MONTREAL -- The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected the request of a lawyer from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville who asked the court to order François Legault's government to stop renewing the state of health emergency by decree.

Stanislas Bricka's appeal focused on the interpretation of section 119 of the Public Health Act, which authorizes the government to renew the state of emergency for periods of 10 days, without obtaining the consent of the National Assembly.

The court dismissed the appeal, stating that the law in question is clear and allows the government to renew the state of emergency every 10 days.