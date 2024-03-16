MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Court injunction extended for pro-Palestinian groups protesting outside Jewish institutions in Montreal

    Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Federation CJA building in Montreal on Monday, March 4, 2024. (CTV News) Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Federation CJA building in Montreal on Monday, March 4, 2024. (CTV News)
    A court injunction banning pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside certain Jewish community institutions in Montreal has been extended.

    The original injunction was granted for 10 days beginning on March 6 after two consecutive nights of protests outside a Jewish institution and a synagogue in Cote-des-Neiges.

    On March 4, inside the Federation CJA building, three former Israeli soldiers were holding talks with the community about diplomacy in the region.

    Pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel counter-demonstrators clashed outside. The demonstration turned violent, and two men were arrested.

    On March 5, many of the same protesters held another rally a few blocks away outside the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue, where a group of real estate companies were holding an information session about buying property in Israel.

    Among the areas listed with properties for sale were settlements in the occupied West Bank, considered illegal under international law and not recognized by the Government of Canada.

    Federation CJA and the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue are the plaintiffs that requested the injunction. Both of their buildings are listed among the six where protests will be illegal until March 15, when the injunction was renewed.

    Independent Jewish Voices, Montreal4Palestine, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Alliance4Palestine.qc, and an individual are the defendants.

    The renewal means the injunction will remain in place until at least April 8. 

    - With reporting from CTV News Montreal's Matt Gilmour

