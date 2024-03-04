MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pro-Palestinian group holds protest after IDF members invited to speak at Montreal event

    Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Federation CJA building in Montreal on Monday, March 4, 2024. (CTV News) Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Federation CJA building in Montreal on Monday, March 4, 2024. (CTV News)
    A group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the entrance of the Federation CJA building in Côte Saint-Luc Monday evening where an event was organized by the Jewish community.

    The "Israeli Perspective Coming to Life" event is a speaking tour of three Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reservists who are giving talks in Canadian cities, according to a promotional poster shared on social media. 

    The Montreal event took place on Côte-Sainte-Catherine Street. More than 150 people demonstrated outside the front entrance of the building, waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestinian chants.

    A small group of people representing the Jewish community also formed a counter protest as police monitored the event.

    Some protesters were detained by Montreal police but a police spokesperson was not able to confirm specific details when reached late Monday evening.

    A spokesperson for Federation CJA told CTV News that the speaking event took place as planned.

