Pro-Palestinian group holds protest after IDF members invited to speak at Montreal event

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the entrance of the Federation CJA building in Côte Saint-Luc Monday evening where an event was organized by the Jewish community.

The "Israeli Perspective Coming to Life" event is a speaking tour of three Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reservists who are giving talks in Canadian cities, according to a promotional poster shared on social media.

The Montreal event took place on Côte-Sainte-Catherine Street. More than 150 people demonstrated outside the front entrance of the building, waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestinian chants.

A small group of people representing the Jewish community also formed a counter protest as police monitored the event.

Some protesters were detained by Montreal police but a police spokesperson was not able to confirm specific details when reached late Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Federation CJA told CTV News that the speaking event took place as planned.