The leader of an anti-immigrant group was due to appear in court on Thursday but the case has been postponed.

Raphael Levesque was arrested in June at his home in Quebec City after he entered the Montreal offices of Vice Media on May 23 while pretending to deliver flowers.

Instead the leader of the anti-immigrant group Atalante Quebec and several other people wearing masks threw leaflets around the office and handed a mocking trophy to a journalist, Simon Coutu, who had written articles about Levesque's failed attempts to win support in Montreal for his far-right cause.

Levesque, 35, is facing charges of breaking and entering, mischief, criminal harassment, and intimidation but his arraignment on these charges is now scheduled for Sept. 28.

It does not appear that Levesque was at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday, although several anti-fascist protesters were outside the courthouse.