Leader of anti-immigrant group to face intimidation charges
Raphael Levesque, leader of the anti-immigrant group Atalante Quebec, barged into the Montreal offices of Vice on Wednesday May 23, 2018 because he was upset about an article
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:52PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:00PM EDT
The leader of an anti-immigrant group has been arrested and orderd to appear in court on multiple charges.
Police in Quebec City executed the warrant and arrested Raphael Levesque, 34, the head of the anti-immigrant group Atalante Quebec on Monday.
He was released with a promise to appear in court in Montreal on August 16 to face charges of breaking and entering, mischief, criminal harassment, and intimidation.
Montreal police said seven other people will likely be arrested in connection with the case.
On May 23, Levesque and several other people entered the Montreal offices of Vice Media while pretending to deliver flowers.
Once inside they threw leaflets around the office and handed a mocking trophy to a journalist, Simon Coutu, who had written articles about Atalante's failed attempts to win support for their far-right cause in Montreal.
At the time Montreal police said they were not investigating because nothing was damaged and nobody was hurt however Premier Philippe Couillard, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the next day that the incursion was an attack on freedom of of the press.
