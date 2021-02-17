MONTREAL -- The British tabloid The Daily Mirror reported that English Championship club Bournemouth believe they have convinced Thierry Henry to become their new head coach.

The Sky Sports channel reported that "the Cherries" wish to speak with the former French international star about their vacant position.

Bournemouth is currently sixth in the Championship, the second division of English football, with 46 points in 29 games (12-7-10). The team fired their head coach Jason Tindall two weeks ago.

Tindall had taken over as head of the club from Eddie Howe following the club's relegation to the second division.

Henry, 43, is said to be on a shortlist along with his ex-Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira, John Terry and David Wagner.

Reached by email, a spokesperson for CF Montreal said the club would not react to these rumours.

Henry, who also led AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1, joined the Montreal Impact in November 2019. He then signed a two-year deal.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.