Corgis promenade in downtown Montreal for second annual 'Corgi Pawty'

A stretch of downtown Montreal was visited by the cutest of creatures on Saturday -- corgis!

As part of the second-ever Shoni Market, dozens of the short-legged pups roamed a section of Ste-Catherine Street for a so-called "Corgi Pawty."

By sheer coincidence, the event came just two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was famous for her love of the breed.

The queen owned dozens of the dogs throughout her 70-year-reign. She is survived by two of them, as well as a "dorgi" (Dachshund-Corgi mix) and a cocker spaniel.

Then-Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London, on Feb. 26. 1936. It's widely known that Queen Elizabeth II loved corgi dog (AP Photo, File)

In addition to this puppy parade, the Shoni Market features food, art and entertainment and lasts until Sunday until 7 p.m.

It takes place on Ste-Catherine Street between MacKay and Chomedey Streets.