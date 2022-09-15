Controversy stirs as Montreal Canadiens unveil new RBC-embossed jersey

For the first time in its history, the Montreal Canadiens jersey will feature advertising -- and not everyone's happy about it.

"It is sacred," argued fan Jack Gurevitch. "There's something about the lore, the legend, the whole history."

Yet, this isn't the first time the Habs have accepted money for advertising.

Sports marketing professor Moshe Landers points out the Habs have a long history of cashing in -- all it takes is one glance at the ice, the boards and the rink itself to see that.

"It's not like the Montreal Canadiens are immune from taking corporate dollars," Landers, a Buffalo Sabres fan, notes. "It's there in every aspect in that arena. "

However, some fans insist the jersey is sacred -- and not something to be trifled with.

It's simply business, Landers counters, though adding he understands the outrage.

"It's the commercialization of their local religion," he said. "Nobody likes it when you hear the priest get up in the church and say, 'this sermon is brought to you by RBC.'"