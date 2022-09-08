Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau is scored on by New Jersey Devils’ Nico Hischier during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, February, 8, 2022. Primeau has signed a three-year, US$2.67-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau is scored on by New Jersey Devils’ Nico Hischier during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, February, 8, 2022. Primeau has signed a three-year, US$2.67-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

