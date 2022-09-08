Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday.

The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000.

Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage.

He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22.

Drafted in the seventh round (199th overall) by the Canadiens in 2017, the Farmington Hills, Mich., product is entering his fourth professional season.

The six-foot-three 203-pound netminder has a 3-10-2 record in 18 career NHL games.

On Wednesday, Montreal announced that star goaltender Carey Price has been placed on long-term injured reserve.

The 35-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner played just five games last season because of a knee injury.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 8, 2022.