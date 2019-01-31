

CTV Montreal





A well-known and controversial Montreal caleche operator was in court on Thursday in a bid to refuge allegations of animal neglect.

Luc Despatois, who owns Lucky Luke Stables and many of the caleches operating in Old Montreal, was the subject of a May 2015 complaint to the Quebec agricultural ministry. The complaint was regarding a horse that appeared to be in ill health.

The stables were visited by a veterinarian and inspector and found one horse living in filthy conditions, with a lack of drainage in the stall, feces that had piled up and the horse developing an untreated rash.

Despatois was fined $600, but chose to fight the fine.

The stables, located on Basin St. in Griffintown, have also been the subject of criticism from the SPCA over the treatment of the horses.

Despatois has been a visible figure in the controversial fight over Montreal’s caleches, which has seen several incidents involving the animals. In 2016, the administration of former mayor Denis Coderre attempted to impose a moratorium, but that was blocked by a court injunction.

In June, Mayor Valerie Plante announced that caleches will be banned after Dec. 31, 2019.

Despatois has said he plans to fight any ban.