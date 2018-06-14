

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal is putting the owners of caleches on notice: the last day horses will be allowed to promenade through the streets is on Dec. 31, 2019.

Projet Montreal has long condemned the tourism-friendly trade, and before being elected Valerie Plante repeatedly said she wanted to replace caleches with electric vehicles.

During the election campaign Plante said that seeing a horse lying on the ground was "revolting," after a video of a horse near Place D'Armes was shared on social media.

Caleche drivers have been carrying passengers and tourists through the city of Montreal for centuries, but in recent years the practice has drawn the ire of animal rights activists and lobby groups.

The SPCA and Projet Montreal have repeatedly called on the city of Montreal to end the practice, saying horses should not be forced to work in city streets where they had to deal with motor vehicles, or work in hot or cold temperatures.

Former Mayor Denis Coderre attempted to impose a moratorium on caleches in 2016, but that was blocked by a court injunction.

Following that the city of Montreal drew up new regulations for horses and their drivers to modernize the industry, along with requiring drivers to undergo customer service training.

In the meantime one of the main stables used by caleche drivers, Griffintown Horse Palace, is being rebuilt, thanks in part to financing from the city of Montreal.

The new Horse Palace will include a museum and larger accommodations for horses--although it's no longer know if any horses will use the stables once caleches are banned.

Critics say that banning caleches will not improve the life of horses. Instead, they expect the horses will be slaughtered, as some owners said they would do when the previous moratorium was announced.