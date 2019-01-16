

He killed a man and was forgiven; he loved a man and was vilified.

The opera ‘Champion’ premiers in Canada next week at Place des Arts and is based on the true story of boxer Emile Griffith.

In 1962, the two best boxers in the world were Griffith and “Benny The Kid” Paret – who taunted his opponent for being gay as they faced off in the ring.

“He had to get into him psychologically to get anywhere in the fight, and it didn't work. It really backfired,” said Victor Ryan Robertson, who plays Paret in ‘Champion.’

Paret died from injuries sustained in the fight. Griffith was haunted by it for the rest of his life.

“For me, it's playing the age and the fact that he's been hit so many times and that he's scrambled and his life is very small, in a little room physically and mentally as well,” said Arthur Woodley, who plays Griffith.

‘Champion’ is a freestyle jazz opera.

“To be free with our style, with our singing – the music has calypso and jazz and opera, of course,” said Aubrey Allicock, who plays the young Griffith.

Performed by Opera de Montreeal, the show is on until Feb. 2.