MONTREAL -- Construction on Montreal’s electric rail system will be back up and running as of May 11.

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) announced Wednesday that work will continue after it was halted in late March for the COVID-19 shutdown.

“All the measures to ensure workers' health and safety will be implemented and rigorously enforced,” the REM said in a statement, adding that “management teams will systematically and regularly monitor the situation” along with government officials.

Work on in the Mont-Royal Tunnel will force the complete closure of the section of the Deux‑Montagnes commuter train line between Du Ruisseau station and Central Station as of May 11, the REM stated.

When completed, the 67 kilometres of track will form a network of 26 stations throughout the Greater Montreal Area. The new train line is expected to be completed by 2023.