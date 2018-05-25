

CTV Montreal





Canada is continuing to support Michaelle Jean in her bid for a second term as Secretary General of the Francophonie, the world body that represents 84 French-speaking nations, but she has lost the support of France.

French officials declared this week that they will support Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda to lead the group.

Jean is a former Governor General of Canada and was elected as leader of the Francophonie in 2014.

However her term has been controversial and she has been criticized for renovations to her official residence that reportedly cost half a million dollars, including $20,000 for a piano.

Federal conservative MP Gerard Deltell called Jean "an embarrassment" to Canada.

Francophonie Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said Thursday that the federal government was "proud" of Jean and continued to support her bid.