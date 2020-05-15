MONTREAL -- A piece of concrete fell from a building on Rene-Levesque Blvd West, near Beaver Hall Hill, around 7 p.m., Montreal's fire department says.

Luckily, nobody was walking below at the time, so there were no injuries, says the Montreal Fire Department's Chief of Operations, Jean-Francois Larante.

The concrete fell from the 17th floor of 555 Rene-Levesque Blvd West. Firefighters were expected to clear the area for safe passage this evening, Larante says.