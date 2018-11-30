

CTV Montreal





Concordia University President Alan Shepard, who had led the school since his appointment in 2012, will be leaving the position in June, 2019.

Shepard made the announcement in a letter posted to Concordia’s website, saying he has accepted a position as president of Western University in Ontario.

“Concordia and Montreal welcomed my family and me warmly in 2012,” he said. “The positive atmosphere you all created inspired me to meet the high standards we share. My sincere thanks to so many of you for all your great work.”

Shepard took charge of Concordia during a tumultuous time in the university’s history. His prior two full-time successors, Judith Woodsworth and Claude Lajeunesse, were both removed by Concordia’s Board of Governors midway through their terms due to scandals.

In a statement, Concordia’s Board of Governors thanked Shepard for his seven years at the helm.

“Alan Shepard is a builder and inspiring leader,” said Norman Hébert Jr., chair of Concordia’s Board of Governors. “He rallied the community around the Strategic Directions, strengthening both Concordia’s research and teaching in the process. The success of our fundraising campaign demonstrates the sense of momentum and pride Alan has helped build. In an era when bold, urban universities are well positioned to thrive, Concordia is enjoying unprecedented opportunities and is positioning itself as a higher education leader in Canada.”

A search for a new president has already begun, with Concordia establishing an advisory search committee. Until a replacement is found, Concordia provost and vice-president of Academic Affairs Graham Carr will assume the position on an interim basis once Shepard formally leaves.