Computer outage causes service interruptions on 3 Metro lines

Service was temporarily paralyzed on three of the four Metro lines early Sunday morning due to a computer system failure.

It was the second Metro service disruption this week.

The interruptions started at around 5:30 a.m. on the entire green and blue lines, and part of the orange line.

Amélie Régis, a spokesperson for the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), said in an email that the system's servers were overloaded, preventing the tracks from operating.

Service resumed about an hour later.

On Friday morning, a large portion of the green line was out of service due to water infiltration on the tracks following a nearby water main break. That interruption lasted about 20 hours.