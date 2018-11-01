

CTV Montreal





Major construction will take place in the Montreal region this weekend -- so much that planners are recommending people stay at home on Saturday night and all day Sunday.

Highway 40 in the West Island

As of 6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 3, Highway 40, including the service roads, will be closed in both directions between Highway 13 and St. John's Blvd.

There will be a special lane to be used only for emergency vehicles that need to access the Lakeshore General Hospital or elsewhere.

Local traffic will have some access to the service roads.

The roads will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

There will not be any extra buses or other public transit in operation.

Crews wil be tearing down an old train bridge east of St. Regis Blvd. that connects to the Doney Spur rail line, which runs parallel to Highway 40 and Hymus Blvd.

Champlain Bridge

A section of the outbound Bonaventure Expressway will be closed for 24 hours this weekend.

All lanes coming from downtown toward the Champlain Bridge will close at 10 p.m. Friday, and are scheduled to reopen at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers can detour via Exit 2/Pierre Dupuy Ave. via local streets and get on the highway at Carrie Derick St.

Turcot Interchange

The closures in the Turcot Interchange this weekend are relatively minimal.

The following ramps will be closed from midnight Friday Nov. 2 until 5 a.m. Monday Nov. 5:

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North (Decarie Expressway)

Route 136 West to Highway 15 North (Decarie Expressway)

Highway 15 South (Decarie Expressway) to Route 136 East (downtown)

Highway 15 South (Decarie Expressway) to Highway 20 West

And a word to the wise: even more construction begins around the Turcot Interchange on Thursday Nov. 8, which will close Route 136 and Highway 20 from the Ville Marie tunnel all the way to Montreal West.

Those closures will last until Tuesday Nov. 13.