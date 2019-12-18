MONTREAL -- Quebec can move immediately to begin the crucial task of fixing problems in the youth protection system, thanks to five recommendations put forth this week by the Laurent Commission.

The commission, which is looking into the rights and protections of children and youth in the province, has presented a preliminary assessment of the work carried out so far.

One of the most striking elements of the commission's preliminary findings is that effective programs already exist, but have suffered from a lack of funding following many years of budget cuts and structural reforms.

Head Commissioner Régine Laurent and the other commissioners have tabled five recommendations that can be implemented in the short term. Laurent said she expects to see the necessary funding in the next budget because the government now has more financial leeway.

Oversight should be in place as soon as a pregnancy is declared – a system that already exists in the Lanaudière and Eastern Townships regions – to screen children who might be at risk even before birth and to ensure the mother is followed by the CLSC.

The commission also recommends that funding for the Integrated Perinatal and Early Childhood Services (SIPPE) program be renewed in order to strengthen and extend it throughout the province. SIPPE is a program that helps parents during pregnancy and throughout pre-school years.

The commission also recommends there be a more sustained effort to ensure that daycare spots are reserved and used for children in difficulty and that the five per cent of spaces reserved for these children be increased if necessary.

Another problem area is when teenagers in the youth protection system turn 18. Abandoned by the system, they find themselves disproportionately facing issues including homelessness, prostitution or crime.

The Laurent Commission is recommended the Youth Qualification Program (PQJ) be enhanced and extended. This program supports teens between the ages of 16 and 19 to prepare them for the transition to independent adult life. Proven to be effective, it is currently far from able to meet the needs of Quebec's at-risk youth, the commission said.

Finally, because the government has a tendency to leave a large portion of social responsibilities to community groups, the commission is asking Quebec to give a minimum of $200,000 in recurring annual funding to community organizations that help families, in order to allow them to focus on their mission rather than devote time and energy to the constant search for funding to ensure their survival.

The commission is holding public hearings until the end of next May in Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Gatineau and Rimouski.

The Laurent Commission's final report will be tabled no later than Nov. 30, 2020.