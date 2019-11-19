MONTREAL - When young people leave the youth protection system at age 18, it causes quite a lot of instability in their lives, including residential instability, a new study confirms.

Released at a news conference in Montreal on Tuesday, the longitudinal study on the future of young people placed in youth protection in Quebec shows that 13 months after leaving placement, a third were facing housing instability.

Moreover, 20 per cent of them reported experiencing homelessness after leaving the system.

This issue of lack of support for young people after the age of 18 has been raised several times at the Laurent Commission into youth protection.

Accustomed to a certain environment, these young people find themselves too often without support, or with inadequate support, to find housing, employment, further education, and other day-to-day activities.