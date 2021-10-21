MONTREAL -- Cold-case investigators from Quebec provincial police are heading to a town east of Quebec City to look at new information in a 22-year-old murder case.

They're also asking anyone with more information to come forward and help them solve the murder of Lucie Castonguay in 1999.

Police will be speaking to someone new in the case in St-Fabien-de-Panet on Thursday, they said.

On December 17, 1999, Castonguay, 42, was found murdered inside her home on Route 204, which is now called Route 283, police said.

"Today, investigators are meeting a person from St-Jean-Port-Nice who is of interest in this file. This person could have important information related to the murder of Lucie Castonguay," they said.

Anyone else who thinks they could help is invited to call or drop by the command post, which is on Route 283 in the village, in front of the cemetery.

It's never too late to come forward, they said.

"Investigators are available to meet with any citizen who may have information, even more than 20 years later."