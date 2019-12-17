MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled several Coaticook brand cheddar cheeses due to potential listeria contamination.

Consumers should not eat the following recalled products:

Coaticook mild cheddar cheese (50 g, 0 59263 60050 2) best before: March 3, 2020

Coaticook mild cheddar cheese (180 g, 0 59263 60180 6) best before: March 3, 2020

Coaticook mild cheddar cheese (320 g, 0 59263 60320 6) best before: March 3, 2020

Coaticook mild cheddar cheese (2.27 kg, 0260005) best before: March 3, 2020

Coaticook mild cheddar cheese (1.15 kg, 0260025) best before: March 3, 2020

Coaticook bloc cheddar cheese (various sizes, starting with 0 260001) best before: March 3, 2020

Coaticook pointe cheddar cheese (various sizes, starting with 0 250006) best before: March 3, 2020

The agency is asking everyone to check if they have the recalled products in their home; if so, they should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor,” the CFIA warns. “Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.”

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth,” the agency states. “In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

The CFIA says the company initiated the recall and after further investigation, more products may be taken off the shelves.

It adds there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled products. Laiterie Coaticook Ltée distributes its goods across Quebec.