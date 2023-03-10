Coach Losada betting on youth as CF Montreal looks for first points
The start to the Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal has not gone according to plan, with the still searching for its first goal -- let alone its first points -- this Major League Soccer season.
CF Montreal (0-2-0) has been outscored 3-0 over two games to start its season-opening road trip and is only one of four MLS teams that have yet to find the back of the net. Next up, they face off against a notoriously difficult opponent in Nashville SC.
Montreal has failed to pick up a win in five pervious meetings with the Tennessee side, and even with reigning MVP and leading scorer Hany Mukhtar battling injury concerns at the beginning of the season, Nashville (1-0-1) still presents a daunting task.
Montreal is not the only Canadian MLS team struggling to start the season. From six games, Montreal, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps have combined to earn a lone point and have scored just five goals while conceding 11.
"The beginning of season for Canadian teams is always difficult with all the travelling, but we still need results," said Losada, who took over from Wilfried Nancy as head coach before the season.
"Nashville is a very difficult team that haven't conceded this season. They have a style of play they commit to, and it's obviously paid off."
An accumulation of injuries throughout the pre-season and an influx of youth that has been thrust into the spotlight has created difficulties for Montreal. The squad is among the youngest in MLS with an average age of just over 26 years, and that lack of experience can cause some headaches.
However, the team's goal under sporting director Olivier Renard is to develop and showcase young talent. This season, Montreal has 11 new players through the transfer market, trades, and the return of loaned out players, but only one is over the age of 22 -- 25-year-old defender Aaron Herrera.
It's a reality some of the club's more experienced players will have to get used to.
"Young players need time and opportunity. Right now, we have to make do with what we have, they have shown that they have quality, but it's a matter of time before they become good," said veteran midfielder Victor Wanyama. "There's been a lot of transition in the team, and we need a few games to click, but step by step we're getting there."
One of the biggest adjustments has been new faces on the attack. With the departure of key players like Djordje Mihailovic and Kei Kamara, the brunt of the goal scoring expectations has been placed on Romell Quioto, last season's club MVP with 15 MLS goals.
The Honduran international developed a special partnership with Mihailovic and the two became one of the most lethal one-two punches in MLS. Now, the onus is on newcomer and homegrown talent Sean Rea to fill in that gap.
Quioto and Rea have had dangerous moments in the opposition penalty area, but have yet to combine for a goal.
"The more we play together, the more our chemistry and understanding improves," Rea said. "We found each other a few times and it's only going to get better.
"Romell is great with everyone off the field and always makes sure to speak with the younger guys before a game and that does a lot to build trust and a good relationship."
Morale still appears to be high among the Montreal attackers and the belief that they can return to their status as an elite offensive team is there, but it all comes down to creating chances -- something the team did well against Inter Miami but struggled last week against Austin FC. That could pose a problem against a staunch Nashville defence that has only allowed five shots on target this year and conceded no goals.
"When you don't score goals, there are two reasons: either you weren't clinical in front of goal or you didn't create opportunities," said Losada. "As long as we have opportunities, the goals and the points will come."
-This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
BREAKING | Freeland says 2023 federal budget to be presented March 28
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Ottawa claws back $82M from health transfers to 8 provinces charging private fees
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he is clawing $82 million in federal health transfers to the provinces for charging patients for services that should have been covered by the public purse.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
BMO Financial Group signs deal to buy Air Miles loyalty rewards program
BMO Financial Group announced a deal Friday to buy the Air Miles loyalty rewards program in Canada after its U.S. parent company filed for bankruptcy.
6 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting: German police
A former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses shot dead six people at a hall belonging to the congregation in the German city of Hamburg before killing himself after police arrived, authorities said Friday.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
'Intoxicated' Whitby woman bites cop responding to break-and-enter call: DRPS
Police say that an officer responding to a break-and-enter call at a Whitby home on Thursday night was bitten by an “intoxicated” woman.
Atlantic
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
Independent watchdog agency charges New Brunswick RCMP officer with assault
An RCMP officer in New Brunswick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation by an independent police oversight agency.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
London
-
Serious injuries after London man stabbed, 66-year-old woman charged
A London woman is charged after a stabbing in the city on Thursday night. Around 10 p.m., police were called to a home in the 200 block of McNay Street near Huron Street.
-
London MP questions grocery CEOs on profit, paying workers more
A London MP is fighting back against profits being made by grocery stores while the cost of food is on the rise. Top executives from Loblaw, Metro and Empire were recently grilled during a parliamentary committee studying inflated grocery prices.
-
Travel advisory still in effect, 15cm of snow expected
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and several surrounding regions. Snow is expected to start Friday morning with upwards of 15cm accumulating by the time it tapers off Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
-
Injuries sustained in crash at Second Avenue, Maple Street South in Timmins
A crash at Second Avenue and Maple Street South in Timmins on Friday morning has resulted in injuries police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada
Though unemployment rates throughout Alberta remained little changed last month, Calgary now has the dubious honour of being the city with the highest jobless numbers in all of Canada.
-
City of Calgary event centre committee meets on new arena for Flames
The City of Calgary's event centre committee will reconvene Friday morning to update members on negotiations for a replacement for the aging Saddledome.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary likely facing 5 to 8 centimetres of snow Friday
Cooler days prevail for a while in Calgary.
Kitchener
-
'I find it culturally offensive': Irish society speaks out against Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day street parties
Many post-secondary students in Waterloo region are counting down the days until St. Patrick’s Day, but some community members are calling on officials to put an end to the unsanctioned street parties.
-
Police investigating shooting in Brantford
Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.
-
Road closed after pedestrian struck in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say officers are currently on scene at a crash in Waterloo involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Vancouver
-
'Recovery scams' targeting sextortion victims are on the rise, experts warn
The RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre said it received a total of 52,306 complaints about the crime for the year 2020-21, marking a 510 per cent increase from seven years earlier.
-
B.C. orders review into decades-old allegations that Mounties abused Indigenous girls in Prince George
Decades after allegations were first reported to the RCMP that members in Prince George, B.C., sexually harassed and assaulted Indigenous girls in the community, an independent review has been launched by the province.
-
6 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting: German police
A former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses shot dead six people at a hall belonging to the congregation in the German city of Hamburg before killing himself after police arrived, authorities said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs called out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
-
Ottawa claws back $82M from health transfers to 8 provinces charging private fees
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he is clawing $82 million in federal health transfers to the provinces for charging patients for services that should have been covered by the public purse.
Windsor
-
Four people displaced after early morning fire in Windsor
Four people have been displaced after a house fire in Windsor. Windsor fire crews were called to the scene on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street around 2 a.m. on Friday.
-
Windsor police cracking down on drivers running stop signs
The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit is cracking down on drivers who are running stop signs in the city.
-
Wallaceburg man charged with shooting high school students with airsoft gun
Chatham-Kent police say an 18-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged after shooting local high school students with an airsoft gun.
Regina
-
City of Regina survey opens on proposed 'Multi-Purpose Event Centre' downtown
A public survey is inviting residents of Regina to share further feedback on the prospect of building a new indoor multi-purpose event centre downtown that would replace the current Brandt Centre.
-
Regina police slap unsupervised learner driver with 5 tickets totaling more than $1K
An unsupervised learner driver was handed a total of $1,182 in fines after receiving five tickets on Victoria Avenue in Regina.
-
Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire
A strip mall in Moose Jaw went up in flames on Thursday night, as fire crews asked the public to avoid the area.
Ottawa
-
Liberal MP cites cost of Ottawa LRT inquiry during foreign interference filibuster
A Liberal MP cited the cost of the Ottawa light rail transit inquiry to argue against a public inquiry into foreign election interference on Thursday.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March Break.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon court hears Martell had bruises and scrapes on hands days after Moosehunter murder
Ivan Roberto Martell had bruised knuckles, abrasions and scratches on his body when he was taken into custody eight days after Ally Moosehunter’s killing, court heard on Thursday.
-
Sask. man was drugged, sexually abused, held under water while living in group home, lawsuit alleges
Troubling allegations about the way a disabled man was treated by a Saskatchewan group home are emerging from a lawsuit.
-
Man allegedly assaulted after grocery shopping: Saskatoon police
A man who allegedly assaulted another man who had been grocery shopping was arrested by Saskatoon police.