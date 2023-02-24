CF Montreal's Kei Kamara sold to Chicago Fire for $400,000

Another CF Montreal star will not be suiting up at Saputo Stadium next season.

The MLS team announced Friday that forward Kei Kamara was sold to the Chicago Fire for $400,000.

"The club's wish was not only to have him for the 2023 season, but to offer him a multi-year project," said CF Montreal vice-president Olivier Renard. "We wanted him to be happy and to settle in Montreal with his family. We ultimately found an agreement for a trade. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career.”

The 38-year-old asked to be traded in January.

Montreal will receive $250,000 in general allocation money in 2023 and 2024, and up to $150,000 conditional on Kamara's performance.

The 6'3" Sierra Leone native scored nine goals in 32 games played, adding seven assists in 2022 with Montreal.

He arrived at the club after stints on multiple teams, most recently Colorado and Minnesota.

Kamara is the latest face from last year's record-breaking season, which will not be with the club in 2023.

Coach Wilfried Nancy will be on the sidelines for the Columbus Crew next season, young phenom Ismael Kone will suit up for Watford in England, and defender Alistair Johnston moved to Glasgow Celtic FC.