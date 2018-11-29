

The Canadian Press





Bill and Hillary Clinton told a Bell Centre audience that their fellow Americans should look to Canada as a model of diversity and inclusion during a talk on Wednesday night.

The former president and former secretary of state were in town for the third stop on their tour across the United States and several Canadian cities, which has been billed as a series of "conversations." Fashion designer Tanya Taylor moderated the event.

The pair told stories from their political careers.

Several audience members said they hoped Hillary Clinton would consider another run at the presidency, despite her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election. A recent article in Politico suggested Clinton was eyeing a run in 2020, but she remained mum on the subject during the evening.

While Trump’s name wasn’t mentioned, there were several references to the Republican president. Bill Clinton said his wife received “unfair treatment” during the campaign, and pointed to the bitter tone directed at Canadian government officials during the recent renegotiation of NAFTA.

The two said that while Canada has its own partisan divisions, the country should serve as a “model” for the U.S., keeping the country united while retaining its identity.

“The world will rely on models, like Canada, to make sense of itself,” said Hillary Clinton.