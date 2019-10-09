A group of protesters carried signs and chanted near Mount Royal Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing week of demonstrations urging action against climate change.

Several dozen protesters tried to get the attention of passing motorists. Many of them wore pyjamas.

They're affiliated with Extinction Rebellion Quebec, the group responsible for several protests earlier in the week. They shut down the Jacques-Cartier Bridge during rush hour Tuesday. Dozens of protesters were arrested later in the same day when they blocked streets downtown.

Extinction Rebellion has branches across the world. This week, the group triggered protests in dozens of cities. It's part of the group's "rebellion week." They're planning more demonstrations in Quebec over the weekend.