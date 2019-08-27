Mont Tremblant will be home to the soothing sounds of classical music this weekend, but organizers have spiced up the lineup to include some non-traditional sounds.

Latin hip-hop, Balkan klezmer and African funk-fusion are just a few of the genres that are being blended into the Tremblant Music Festival lineup.

Founder and Artistic Director Angele Dubeau said the most important thing is keeping the focus on Canadian talent.

The festival will also include a screening of the documentary ‘Angele En Quatre Temps,’ which chronicles Dubeau’s career and passion for music.