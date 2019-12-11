MONTREAL -- A class action has been authorized against Hydro-Quebec, after it was accused of overbilling its customers approximately $ 1.2 billion.

The class action suit was given the green light by Judge François Duprat on Wednesday.

Duprat did not, however, authorize any action against the Quebec government in this case.

Hydro-Québec has been accused of accumulating surpluses - or overpayments - of more than $1 billion between 2008 and 2013, amounts paid by its clients.

It is alleged that during this period, Hydro-Québec manipulated the data submitted to the Energy Board that in order to get a better rate than authorized.

The Energy Board determines, each year, electricity rates based on the estimates submitted by the Crown corporation.



- This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Dec. 11, 2019