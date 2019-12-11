Class action authorized against Hydro-Quebec for $1.2B in overpayments
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building Thursday, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. The government owned utility announced a net result for 2014 of $3.38 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- A class action has been authorized against Hydro-Quebec, after it was accused of overbilling its customers approximately $ 1.2 billion.
The class action suit was given the green light by Judge François Duprat on Wednesday.
Duprat did not, however, authorize any action against the Quebec government in this case.
Hydro-Québec has been accused of accumulating surpluses - or overpayments - of more than $1 billion between 2008 and 2013, amounts paid by its clients.
It is alleged that during this period, Hydro-Québec manipulated the data submitted to the Energy Board that in order to get a better rate than authorized.
The Energy Board determines, each year, electricity rates based on the estimates submitted by the Crown corporation.
- This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Dec. 11, 2019