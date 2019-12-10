MONTREAL -- The storm that ravaged much of Eastern Canada on Halloween caused more than $250 million in insured damages, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).

The hardest-hit province was Quebec, where the amount of damages totalled $189 million from the time the storm started, on Oct. 30, until it ended on Nov. 1, according to CatIQ, an agency that provides analytical and meteorological information on catastrophes.

Ontario suffered $55 million worth of damages, while New Brunswick saw $3 million, Nova Scotia had $2 million, Newfoundland and Labrador totalled $480,000 and Prince Edward Island had $150,000.

The significant rainfall and damaging winds -- sometimes up to 100 km/h -- caused widespread power outages across the province, leaving nearly one million Hydro-Quebec customers in the dark at the height of the storm.

Debris flying in the powerful wind injured numerous Quebecers and at least four people were killed in the storm.