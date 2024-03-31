MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CJAD 800 host Ken Connors to sign off Sunday after 40 years in radio

    Ken Connors at CJAD 800 in Montreal. Connors' last show as a full-time radio host was on Sunday, March 31, 2024 as the longtime time broadcaster enters retirement. (Source: CJAD 800) Ken Connors at CJAD 800 in Montreal. Connors' last show as a full-time radio host was on Sunday, March 31, 2024 as the longtime time broadcaster enters retirement. (Source: CJAD 800)
    Share

    For the last 40 years, radio host Ken Connors has been a familiar voice on Canadian airwaves.

    After announcing his retirement last summer, Sunday marked his last day as host of Weekends with Ken on CJAD 800 and co-host of the CJAD 800 Trivia Show.

    While he is stepping down from full-time work at the Montreal radio station, he will continue to do fill-in hosting on CJAD for the foreseeable future.

    CTV Montreal chief news anchor Mutsumi Takahashi, reporter Matt Gilmour, CJAD contributor Dr. Christopher Labos, the Montreal Gazette's Bill Brownstein, and other friends and colleagues called into the show Sunday morning to reminisce about his lengthy radio career and to bid him adieu.

    Born and raised in Montreal, Connors got his first radio gig in 1984 at a station in Kirkland Lake, Ont., before working at music stations in Guelph and Ottawa. He returned to Montreal to work at CHOM 97.7 in 1989.

    He would then go on to host shows on Mix 96, 940 News and Q92 before joining CJAD about seven years ago to replace Dave Fisher on weekends.

    Earlier this month, CJAD announced Montreal native Joanne Vrakas would replace Connors as the new host of its weekend morning show. Weekends with Joanne Vrakas and will air on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Her first show will air April 13.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News