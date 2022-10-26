Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
In what the Canadian Civil Liberties Association calls a "significant victory" against racial profiling, the Quebec Superior Court invalidated arbitrary police traffic stops following a constitutional challenge by Joseph-Christopher Luamba.
Luamba, a 22-year-old Montreal resident who is Black, launched the legal challenge after he said he had been stopped by police nearly a dozen times without reason. None of the stops resulted in a ticket.
The CCLA intervened in the case on his behalf and successfully argued in court that the police power violated his rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and allowed for racial profiling within policing.
"This is a significant victory against racial profiling for many people: Black, Indigenous and other racialized people who have been disproportionately stopped by police for decades," said Gillian Moore, director of the equality program with the CCLA, on Wednesday.
Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau wrote in his 170-page decision that racial profiling does exist and weighs heavily on Black people in particular. It was time, he wrote, for the court to render the police power obsolete as well as the section in Quebec's Highway Safety Code that allowed it to continue. In doing so, Yergeau overturned a 32-year-old precedent.
While the ruling only applies in Quebec, "our hope is that Quebec will lead the way," said Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, executive director and general counsel of the CCLA.
"That other jurisdictions across Canada will make the same move, hopefully without needing a challenge, and will eliminate the police power for arbitrary stops that impacted racialized people."
Police chiefs in other jurisdictions can, if they want, instruct their officers to stop randomly pulling drivers over in light of the court ruling, even if the law was only invalidated in Quebec, Mendelsohn Aviv said.
"It's certainly the most important decision on racial profiling during my career as a lawyer," said the CCLA's Laura Berger. "It will certainly have an impact not only in Quebec but will also have an influence, I hope, outside of Quebec."
POLICE CHIEFS ASSOCIATION WORRIED ABOUT RULING
In a statement issued after Justice Yergeau's decision, the association of Quebec police chiefs said it was concerned about the court decision because the section of the Highway Safety Code that the Superior Court invalidated made Quebec roads safer.
Lawyers for the Canadian and Quebec governments had argued that the Supreme Court was right to uphold the rule that allowed for random stops as they said it was a useful tool to combat impaired driving.
The police power will be invalidated six months from Justice Yergeau's decision.
Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters Wednesday he needs to review the judgement more closely, but said his government stands against racial profiling.
"When we talk about traffic stops, we have to let the police do their jobs when we see the violence in Montreal, in certain neighbourhoods. I have full confidence in our police and it's important to support them," he said.
Reacting to the ruling on Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said it sends a message that is "very clear and loud that there's no place in our society for any types of social or racial profiling."
"To me, it goes with the values of the City of Montreal and with all of our partners, SPVM included, and other partners as well," she said.
RACIAL PROFILING EXISTS: JUDGE
Justice Yergeau did not mince words in his ruling on Tuesday.
"As a society, we cannot wait for a part of the population to continue to suffer in silence in the hope that a rule of law will finally receive from the police services an application that respects the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Charter," Yergeau wrote.
"Racial profiling does exist. It is not a laboratory-constructed abstraction ... It is a reality that weighs heavily on Black communities. It manifests itself in particular with Black drivers of motor vehicles."
His decision, however, was limited to racialized people's experience with random traffic stops and, he said, was not meant to serve as a broader inquiry into systemic racism.
The CCLA said Wednesday that a number of factors can influence an officer's decision to pull someone over, including systemic racism, unconscious biases, or even police quota systems.
"There are any number of reasons that can lead to these unnecessary, unjustifiable stops. So whether or not a decision addresses the broader picture, the role of the courts is to address the question that's before them and the answer here is absolutely clear: this police power is unconstitutional," Mendelsohn Aviv said.
With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal breaks another temperature record Wednesday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows
Immigrants made up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada in 2021 and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041, the latest release of census data shows.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations’ operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of 'criminal activity' at so-called police stations reportedly set up by the People's Republic of China in Ontario.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and how has plans to purchase a house.
-
Armed robbery suspect who allegedly duct-taped two men inside Toronto apartment in 2017 arrested
Toronto police have arrested a suspect who allegedly duct-taped two men in a west-end apartment in a botched armed robbery attempt more than five years ago.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
London
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
OPP issue warning after multiple car crashes with deer
Middlesex OPP are warning drivers to be extra cautious following eight reports of collisions involving deer throughout the county since Monday.
-
Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments
The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sentencing hearing begins for northern Ont. man who confessed to killing brother
Just more than two years after the body of 56-year-old Brant Burke was found on a trail in Point Grondine Reserve on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory -- near Killarney, Ont. -- his brother's sentencing hearing is beginning.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Bull moose shot and abandoned north of Matheson, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying whomever shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release photo of person of interest, victim in deadly assault
Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a deadly assault in the East Village earlier this week.
-
Airdrie youth assaulted, choked unconscious by stranger at CrossIron Mills
RCMP are investigating a violent assault at CrossIron Mills mall that left a youth unconscious.
-
Rundle homicide victim identified as Carl Crowchief
The Calgary Police Service has identified the 26-year-old man who died in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
How to save on home hydro bills this winter
With temperature beginning to drop, many people in Waterloo region will be touching the thermostat to turn up the heat. Here are some tips on how residents can save money on their home heating bills this winter.
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
Vancouver
-
B.C. removing barriers to Indigenous jurisdiction over child welfare matters
The B.C. government is removing legislative barriers blocking Indigenous governments from exercising their own jurisdiction over child welfare matters – a change that is being applauded as an overdue break from the lasting structures of colonialism.
-
Heiltsuk Nation excited about expanding restorative justice program to at-risk girls and women
Restorative justice programs can offer a way to break the cycle for people caught up in a criminal justice system that has often been described as a revolving door.
-
Investigation underway after service vehicles, police cruisers found burning in Smithers parking lot
A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel.
Edmonton
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
-
Former leadership candidate Leela Aheer 'will not run for the UCP'
A Calgary-area MLA, who was a candidate in the race for the UCP leadership, has decided not to run for the party in next year's general election.
Windsor
-
$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation
A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.
-
Immigration driving population growth in southwestern Ontario: Census
Immigration is driving southwestern Ontario’s population growth, making up an increasing proportion, according to census data from Statistics Canada. Since the last census in 2016, Canada’s immigrant population grew from 22 per cent, to 23 per cent — and both London and Windsor, Ont. are above that threshold, and growing faster.
-
Police seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth during Kingsville search
Three people are facing multiple drug-related charges after police found meth, fentanyl and cocaine during a search at a residence in Kingsville.
Regina
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
-
Sask. RCMP ask hunters to watch for signs of woman missing since December 2021
RCMP are asking hunters in southeastern Saskatchewan to be on the lookout for signs of a missing Weyburn woman who hasn’t been seen since December 2021.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees record-breaking temperature Wednesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
-
Senators’ Josh Norris potentially out for season with shoulder injury
The Ottawa Senators will be without star centre Josh Norris long-term due to a shoulder injury.
Saskatoon
-
Florida FBI tip off Sask. police about child pornography suspect
An Outlook man faces charges for luring, possessing child pornography and the distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Saskatchewan police services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Dade County, Florida.
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Circle Drive North Bridge construction expected to back up traffic in 2023
One major construction project is sure to tie up traffic in Saskatoon next summer.