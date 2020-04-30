MONTREAL -- With Montreal North now the borough hardest hit by COVID-19, the city is ramping up testing capacity there starting Friday.

A testing centre in the district will be open to anyone living in Montreal North who has symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The clinic will be open seven days a week, but people wanting a test must make an appointment by phone at 514-644-4545.

Montreal North has the highest per-capita rate of infections in the city, with 1,153 cases as of Thursday—nearly a tenth of the city’s total.

On Wednesday, local politicians and the Liberal opposition called for increased testing across Montreal and particularly in Montreal North, given the high rates of infection there. Increased testing will be vital if Montreal is to follow Premier Francois Legault’s plan for reopening the economy, they said.

A large proportion of healthcare workers live in Montreal North, among other reasons the neighbourhood has been hit especially hard, pointed out Paule Robitaille, the MNA for Bourassa-Sauvé.

“Increasing the capacity for testing will provide a more accurate portrait of the situation in this part of the city,” said Montreal public official officials in a news release.

Local organizations in Montreal North will also be making efforts to contact the population and let them know testing will be more widely available, said the release.

On Wednesday, health officials announced a range of other new measures they were bringing to Montreal North to help bring the situation under control.