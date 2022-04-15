Citizens officially win fight to ban oil and gas development in Quebec
Quebec became the first jurisdiction in the world Tuesday to explicitly ban oil and gas development in its territory after decades of campaigning by environmental organizations and citizen groups.
"Citizens rallied, citizens regrouped and actually won this fight because it was in their backyards … it would have had major impacts on their way of living on the territory," Émile Boisseau-Bouvier, Équiterre’s climate policy analyst, told Canada’s National Observer.
The newly adopted law will end petroleum exploration and production as well as the public financing of those activities in Quebec. It passed only one week after the federal government approved a new oil project off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador despite a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that found there is no place for new fossil fuel infrastructure in a climate-safe future.
For a jurisdiction within Canada — which is among the top five oil producers worldwide — to forgo the industry as part of its current and future economy immediately after the federal government indicated it will continue to pursue fossil fuel expansion "sends a really powerful signal," said Caroline Brouillette, national policy manager for Climate Action Network Canada.
Last year, Quebec joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, a group of countries, provinces and states committed to ending new fossil fuel exploration. Membership also means jurisdictions must take action to phase out oil and gas by taking steps like ending fossil fuel subsidies. It is the first member of the alliance to pass legislation ending oil and gas exploration and production.
For two decades, citizens have mobilized against different oil and gas projects in Quebec, including shale gas in the St. Lawrence Valley and oil projects in Gaspésie. Without citizens' long-standing resistance to these projects and more, it would not have been possible to adopt this bill, said Boisseau-Bouvier.
Pascal Bergeron, a citizen organizer and spokesperson for Environnement Vert Plus, first became involved in opposing oil and gas development in Quebec in 2016 when he participated in a 42-day walk around the Gaspé Peninsula to inform people about the risks of oil and gas exploration and development in the area. From there, he helped organize protests and marches, pressured the government on abandoned oil and gas wells and industry subsidies, and organized support camps and civil disobedience training for occupation protests.
A group of people sit around the fire at a civil disobedience training camp in May 2018. Photo by Isabelle HayeurAlthough Quebec’s economy is not held captive by the oil and gas industry like Alberta’s, for example, it still wasn’t easy to secure this victory, Bergeron said.
"There needed to be political pressure from an activist movement that made the government fear that they would lose something if they approved the next drilling," he said. "We wanted to avoid this crash that always happens when an extractive industry ends … that's very important for people to understand that always going forward with this oil and gas exploitation, they're gonna hit the wall.
"At some point, it's going to be impossible to go further, so (we) might as well look that in the eye and act now."
Longtime citizen activist Pascal Bergeron with his eldest son. Photo by Gilles GagnéBloc Québécois’ environment critic Monique Pauzé told Canada’s National Observer she applauds the province’s climate leadership.
"The federal government should follow this path, which is central to reducing national GHG emissions," Pauzé’s statement reads. "Recent choices made by the federal government are definitely not setting the pace for progress.
"The Bloc understands the challenges ahead for a province whose economy is captive of oil and gas infrastructure. However, continuing to put forward expansion projects and subsidizing this industry is the same as turning a blind eye to the perils to come."
Carole Dupuis, another longtime citizen activist and spokesperson for Mouvement écocitoyen UNEplanète, told Canada’s National Observer receiving news the bill passed was
"an amazing moment."
To her, the adoption the bill shows "we can change things if we work hard enough."
Dupuis’ activism began in 2014 when she moved to the countryside near the St. Lawrence River, looking forward to retiring in a tiny beautiful village called Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly. But upon arriving, Dupuis realized a pipeline was going to be built just across the river and people were largely unaware, so she and her sister created a citizens group in the village to highlight the issue. She has since worked at the provincial level and with multiple organizations.
She says people before her started this work as early as 2008, and the social movement has continued to grow with each citizen’s contribution.
"(Government and companies) could do nothing without us being in their way all the time," said Dupuis.
She said a big part of the fight was showing governments at both the provincial and municipal levels that people did not want drilling to occur so “they could not pretend that there was social licence for (projects)."
The new legislation is a major win with one drawback, environmentalists say.
The province is providing permit-holding oil and gas companies with a total of $100 million, one-third of which will largely cover the cost of closing and restoring wells and the rest of which aims to cover expenses the companies have incurred since 2015.
An abandoned oil well bubbles near Gaspé’s downtown. Photo by Isabelle HayeurAlthough this violates the polluter pays principle, the companies requested $500 million to cover these costs. Despite this downfall of the legislation, Boisseau-Bouvier says it is still a major win.
"This is a step in the right direction, but we cannot stop there,"he said. "Quebec is still far from meeting its (greenhouse gas) reduction targets. They will have to do way more than just not produce oil and gas — we'll have to actually reduce our (greenhouse gas) emissions … by reducing our oil and gas consumption."
There is rhetoric that Quebec’s decision to ban oil and gas exploration and production is insignificant because the province isn’t an oil and gas powerhouse like Alberta or Newfoundland and Labrador, Brouillette said.
But while provincial and territorial economies are very different, it isn’t fair to say the opportunity cost of Quebec’s decision is zero, she added.
"It makes sense for first-movers to be jurisdictions where the opportunity cost of such a decision is the lowest,” said Brouillette. “Some people are under the impression Quebec has absolutely no oil and gas resources it is renouncing … that's not the case at all."
Junex's Galt No. 4 oil drilling site, 20 kilometres west of Gaspé, Que. Photo by Isabelle HayeurIn early February, Le Devoir reported the president of the Quebec Energy Association, Éric Tetrault, said shale gas from the St. Lawrence Valley could represent "lost profits" of $3 billion to $5 billion. Then, on April 12, Tetrault told Le Devoir the oil reserves in the Quebec subsoil were in a financial range of $45 billion to $200 billion.
"In Quebec, the reason there's not a lot of fossil extraction activity is because of political decisions that were made because of citizen mobilization," said Brouillette.
Brouillette and Boisseau-Bouvier agree Quebec’s move is important to push other jurisdictions in Canada and around the world to act quickly to shift away from fossil fuels.
"We decided, collectively, that we don't want to tap into our oil and gas potential, we want to actually move forward and develop greater economies in a way that is more linked to what science tells us and what we should do to limit the worst impacts of climate change in our life," said Boisseau-Bouvier.
- This report by Canada's National Observer / The Local Journalism Initiative was first published on April 15, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
-
1957-2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Ukraine has been 'reborn': One-on-one with eccentric Ukrainian millionaire Garik Korogodsky
For CTVNews.ca, chief international correspondent Paul Workman profiles Garik Korogodsky, a Ukrainian millionaire who sat down for a wide-ranging interview on how he made his millions, why he renounced his Russian citizenship, and his unique take on the strength of Ukraine's people.
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for COVID therapy due to BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Prince Harry, Meghan visit Invictus Games competitors
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday made their first public appearance in Europe since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago, greeting competitors at the Invictus Games.
More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police
More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
Toronto
-
Teen charged in Oshawa shooting that saw victim airlifted to Toronto hospital
A teenage suspect is facing a number of charges following a shooting in Oshawa that saw a 19-year-old woman airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
-
No injuries after 4-alarm fire at mixed-use building in Toronto
The Ontario Fire Marshal will be launching an investigation after a four-alarm blaze ripped through a mixed-used building in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight.
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff series
Scottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
Atlantic
-
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
Retired officer says mayor, police need to better address Halifax gun violence
Retired Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Jim Hoskins says Halifax has a gun problem and he wants the chief of police and the mayor to do something about it.
London
-
Southwestern Ontario trailblazing players honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Jackie Robinson Day
The history of Black baseball players in Canada will get a little more exposure when the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (CBHOF) hosts a display at the Rogers Centre.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London area due to strong winds
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex on Friday.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews' historic season: By the numbers
Auston Matthews firmly placed himself into franchise history books on Thursday night, as the Toronto Maple Leafs centre achieved just the fifth 100-point season in franchise history.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire Marshal investigating Sudbury motel room fire
Sudbury firefighters were called to a Lorne Street motel after a fire broke out in one of the units Friday morning, officials say.
-
North Bay's latest big lottery winner
A 67-year-old North Bay woman has won $100,000 in a recent Max lottery draw, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Northern Ontario wood plant gets $15M grant to reopen mill
A northern Ontario wood plant that makes an important material used in new home builds is getting a grant from the province worth up to $15 million.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is failing Albertans who are stuck with high utility bills
Energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power, which could cause issues for Albertans with mounting utility bills.
-
'We're just human beings': Former Calgary first responder hopes to help others with PTSD
When Chad Kennedy arrived at a horrific bus crash almost two years ago, he says it sent him into the darkest place he'd ever been in his life.
-
Vegas goalie Logan Thompson a standout in his hometown as Knights down Flames 6-1
In his first career start in his hometown, goaltender Logan Thompson helped the Vegas Golden Knights get a win they really needed over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Expect strong winds in Waterloo-Wellington this afternoon
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Bank robbery in Wellesley Township under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating a bank robbery in the village of St. Clements, Ont.
-
Cyclist seriously hurt after crash on major Kitchener road
A cyclist has been seriously injured following a collision on Victoria Road in Kitchener Thursday evening.
Vancouver
-
Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekend
Long weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.
-
'We thought we were covered': B.C. flood victim says insurance paid $30K after home destroyed
A survivor of B.C.'s catastrophic floods last year is warning others to check their insurance policies, saying she received a payout of only $30,000 after her home was destroyed.
-
SPCA offers emergency pet boarding to Gastown fire victims
As victims of Monday's devastating Gastown fire pick up the pieces of their lives, the B.C. SPCA is offering to care for their pets, free of charge.
Edmonton
-
Police look for vehicle related to shooting death in southwest Edmonton
An autopsy has confirmed that a man found dead in a southwest Edmonton garage was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.
-
Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rapid test program requirements for pharmacies
Alberta's health minister is dispelling rumours that the COVID-19 rapid test program is coming to an end after billing changes to pharmacies were announced.
-
'It gives us the feeling we’re welcomed': Edmonton school collects donations for Afghan refugees
Dozens of Afghan refugees that recently settled in Edmonton now have some essential household items, and more, thanks to fundraising by a west Edmonton school.
Windsor
-
Third Easter weekend in a pandemic: What is public health advice this time?
This weekend marks the third Easter in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Dog custody battle explained: Windsor lawyers weigh in
Lawyers on both sides explain the legalities of a dog custody case in Windsor.
-
Winds gusting up to 70km/hr in Windsor-Essex prompts special weather statement
Environment Canada issued another special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Friday.
Regina
-
More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police
More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'
-
Mid-April storm causing issues on Sask. roads, city activates snow routes
The ‘Colorado low’ which led to blizzard conditions in southeast Saskatchewan has brought winter back to Regina.
-
Sask. health official says with hospitals 'bursting at the seams,' it's time to mask up
A senior health official is urging voluntary mask use and other precautions as hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina continue to fill up.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices set to jump 12 cents/litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday
Gas prices are set to inch closer to record highs in Ottawa this weekend, as stations switch to the summer gasoline blend.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Good Friday
Sixteen people are in an Ottawa hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 18 on Thursday.
-
Cash stolen in overnight break-in at Kiddie Kobbler in Ottawa’s east end
The owner of Kiddie Kobbler is spending Good Friday cleaning up the popular shoe store in Ottawa’s east end after an overnight smash and grab.
Saskatoon
-
What it's like being the WHL’s winningest goaltender ever
Saskatoon Blades’ goaltender Nolan Maier clearly remembers the moment the seconds ticked off the clock and he became the all-time winningest goaltender in Western Hockey League history.
-
Man seriously injured after attack by 5 people wielding machetes, Saskatoon police say
A man was left seriously injured following an assault Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
Saskatoon software company helps grieving families settle loved ones' estates
Rachel Drew says she discovered how "fragmented and broken" the estate administration process felt when her mother died in 2014.