Citizens officially win fight to ban oil and gas development in Quebec

Pascal Bergeron holds his young son in his arms at Camp de la Rivière, a citizen occupation on a forest road near Gaspé, Que., that leads to the site of the oil company Junex. It was created in August 2017 to demand that drilling work be stopped. Photo by Isabelle Hayeur Pascal Bergeron holds his young son in his arms at Camp de la Rivière, a citizen occupation on a forest road near Gaspé, Que., that leads to the site of the oil company Junex. It was created in August 2017 to demand that drilling work be stopped. Photo by Isabelle Hayeur

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

1957-2022

1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65

Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon