CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday.
The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
It attributes the move to an increased spread of COVID-19, a growing number of employees testing positive for the virus, and the spread of other respiratory illnesses.
“With this preventive approach, we aim to avoid contamination of the hospital population,” it said.
Currently, the hospital requires masks to be worn in areas with high-risk patients, such as the intensive care and neonatal care units.
MASK MANDATES AT MORE HOSPITALS
Last week, the health authority in Quebec’s Eastern Townships began mandating masks in healthcare settings again.
“As of September 20, more than a hundred CIUSSS de l’Estrie - CHUS staff members were absent due to COVID-19,” it said in a statement.
The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) also updated its mask guidelines earlier this month. They are now mandatory for healthcare workers providing direct care to patients and interacting with colleagues in clinical areas.
They are not required in other areas like corridors and cafeterias but are still recommended.
