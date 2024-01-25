Children's Clinic announces its closure in Montreal

A Montreal clinic for children announced that it was abruptly closing after under 10 years in operation.

The Children's Clinic located at 5100 Maisonneuve Boulevard West posted a notice on its Facebook page late Wednesday night that it will cease seeing patients on Friday, Jan. 26.

"Our clinic management is actively working with all the physicians and physician groups to ensure that they can transition their practices to other

locations," the message read.

The post says that many physicians are looking to relocate the clinic's sister location in Pointe-Claire on the West Island.

The clinic said that clients' physicians will have complete access to medical records, and once those physicians are relocated, clients will be contacted.

The Children's Clinic opened in 2015 to divert less complex patients away from the Montreal Children's Hospital.