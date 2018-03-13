

CTV Montreal





Nine years after Guy Turcotte killed his children, he is appealing his sentence.

Following two trials, the former cardiologist, was found guilty of the second-degree murders Anne-Sophie, 3, and Olivier, 5 and sentenced to life in prison without parole for 17 years.

He never denied killing his children.

Two years ago, Turcotte's lawyer Pierre Poupart filed an appeal of the sentence and the case is finally being heard in court.

Poupart is not denying his client's guilt -- but he is arguing that 17 years without parole is too long to spend behind bars.

Poupart said that the sentencing judge should have taken Turcotte's mental status into effect when determining the sentence, and so given Turcotte the chance of being granted parole after ten years.

Turcotte has undergone psychiatric treatment since his arrest and been determined to no longer pose a risk to society.

The mother of the slain children and Turcotte's ex-wife, Isabelle Gaston, said the appeal makes it hard for her to cope with grief.

"I'm starting to look at it a different way, but yes it's very long and like I said a little bit earlier, it stole from me a lot of projects or maybe the chance for me to be a mother," said Gaston.

She said the lengthy case has taken its toll.

"I'm still fighting with the image in my head, with psychologists and psychiatrists, because that's the main battle for me is to try to get out of my head those terrible images," said Gaston.

Turcotte was not in court Tuesday and remains in prison while the appeal is being heard.