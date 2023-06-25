Chibougamau warns of possible second evacuation due to fires

The 7,300 residents of Chibougamau in northern Quebec may be forced to evacuate again due to the threat of two uncontrollable wildfires.

"We have asked the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) to give us at least 7 to 10 hours' notice if this becomes necessary. SOPFEU has agreed to this request. We ask you to remain vigilant and calm while we monitor the progress of this fire," reads a post on the municipality's Facebook page.

Chibougamau officials promised to follow up on the situation Sunday on Facebook and hold a press briefing later in the day.

Residents first evacuated the town on the evening of June 6, returning nearly a week later on June 12.

The population was urged to head for Roberval, some three hours away by car.

Chibougamau wouldn't be the first Quebec town to undergo two evacuations this summer. In Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in the James Bay region, a second evacuation occurred Thursday evening and was still in effect as of Sunday morning.

In both cases, rain is eagerly awaited. In Chibougamau, precipitation is forecasted for Monday, while in Lebel-sur-Quévillon it's expected to fall Tuesday or Wednesday.

Households forced to evacuate a second time are entitled to claim a further $1,500 in compensation from the Quebec government.

TANKER PLANES GROUNDED

SOPFEU's air tankers and helicopters were grounded Sunday due to heavy smoke that reduced visibility.

The Radisson area in northern Quebec was the only area where aerial operations could be carried out Sunday morning.

"It's been a few days now that the smoke has made our air operations more difficult. That doesn't mean we can't do a few missions every day, but for the moment, our ability to fly is very limited because of the smoke," explained SPOFEU spokesperson Stéphane Caron.

The upcoming rain will hopefully ease some of the fires and allow crew to return to the skies.

Caron said several factors contribute to the large amounts of smoke generated by the fires.

"The last week we've been through has been very difficult. There hasn't been any rain for over a week, temperatures are very high, and relative humidities are low. This generates a lot of activity on the blazes," said Caron.

The large surface area of the fires is also a factor.

Across the province, 81 fires were still active on Sunday morning, according to data provided by SOPFEU on its website.

SOPFEU said it's fighting 43 priority fires. Of the active fires in the province, 25 are considered out of control.

The Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions are still those of most significant concern to authorities, according to an update on the Public Security Ministry's website.

Flammability indexes still ranged from "very high" to "extreme" in several regions of Quebec on Sunday morning.

In addition to Lebel-sur-Quévillon, evacuations are also underway in parts of Senneterre and Val-d'Or, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, as well as Mistissini and Valcanton, in Northern Quebec.

Over 430 vulnerable people in the Mauricie community of Obedjiwan were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The situation was stable on Sunday in Senneterre, and no further evacuations were announced. However, Mayor Nathalie Ann Pelchat urged the population to be cautious on the roads, as accidents involving animals have been reported in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 25, 2023.