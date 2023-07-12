Check out Greater Montreal's new public transit map

Times are a-changing in the wonderful world of Montreal public transit, and a new map has been created to reflect just that.

The map now includes four major modes of transportation: the metro, the commuter train, the new light rail system (REM) and the rapid bus service.

The REM indicators are by far the most significant addition, with the soon-to-be-launched line connecting Montreal to the South Shore highlighted in vibrant green.

Future REM lines — which will run to the airport, the West Island and the North Shore — are also outlined, but in a dotted-line style to indicate their in-progress status.

In other words, if it's a green dotted line, don't waste your time. But if the line is solid, you're good to go as of July 31, when the Gare-Centrale—Brossard rail officially opens to the public.

Click here to see a high-quality version of the map.

A map of transit in Greater Montreal, released in July 2023. (ARTM)

BLUE LINE EXTENSION, PIE-IX BUS

Dotted lines indicating the future five-stop extension of the metro's blue line were also added, scheduled to be built by 2029.

In addition, the map shows the new rapid bus line (SRB) connecting Laval to Montreal.

Opened in November 2022, the SRB Pie-IX bus runs from Laval's Saint-Martin Boulevard to Montreal's Pierre-De Coubert Avenue in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood, cutting through Montreal North.

Three additional stops will eventually be added in the east direction, as indicated on the map.

HARMONIZING THE SIGNAGE

According to the ARTM, the transit authority for the Montreal region, the new sign is the product of work underway since 2018 to "harmonize metropolitan signage."

"This project consists of the implementation of a coherent and uniform visual communication system in all the transport networks of the metropolitan region of Montreal," a Monday ARTM press release reads.

The signs will be installed in transit hubs over the next "weeks and months."

Watch the video below for a break-down.