ChatGPT: Quebec educators grapple with AI's potential impact on teaching
ChatGPT, the new AI capable of producing paragraphs of human-sounding prose in seconds, is causing a stir in Quebec’s classrooms, as educators grapple with what some consider a turning point in education.
The program is accessible to all online, though high demand from internet users makes for long virtual ques. Once you get in, the site encourages you to ask the AI to describe a complex topic, suggest party ideas for a 10-year-old’s birthday, or drum up an HTTP request in Javascript.
But Quebec educators are nervous about other uses for the software – namely its potential to be used as a way for students to skirt their assignments.
In theory, a teacher could ask a student to write a five-paragraph reaction to Shakespeare’s first Sonnet, or Descartes’ motivation for the Meditations.
Dawson College philosophy teacher Robert Stephens posed the latter question to the AI during an interview with CTV. Moments later, ChatGPT returned a several lines, and could provide several more if asked.
“It has read bazillions of bits of texts written by humans, it has read whole books,” said Stephens. “It’s almost like a [version of] Wikipedia that you can interact with, and it will rewrite the article for you in a slightly different wording every time you ask it to.”
Stephens is part of the college’s AI initiative, educating staff on ChatGPT and its potential impact on teaching. He says many of his colleagues are only just becoming aware of the program, but that some have already shifted their syllabi to accommodate it.
In his classes, he says he has opted out of short writing assignments as homework. Instead, students do those sorts of activities in-class. In contrast, readings and short-video viewings that might have taken place in the classroom have turned into homework.
Several students told CTV they’ve picked up on an attitude shift from their teachers.
“There is sort of a culture of fear that’s arising among our professors which is completely understandable,” said Stephens’ student, Bernice Djaeallah.
There’s also curiosity among parents. Technology expert Carmi Levy, who happens to have college-aged children of his own, said those campus conversations about ChatGPT have made it home to the dinner table.
“When a radical new technology that threatens to rewrite the rules on pretty much everything comes along, I think it would be naïve to think that it’s not going to have significant implications for education as well,” he said.
“I think everyone -- students, parents, teachers, schools, administrations alike – are all trying to figure out what it is, and what it means for their future, and no one seems to have a definitive answer.”
WITH GREAT RESPONSIBILITY, COMES GREAT POWER
While experts speculate on how ChatGPT will affect education, Stephens says there’s generally more excitement than fear.
While there are concerns the AI could make for an unwelcome ghostwriter, he says it could also be an indispensable ally to students.
“These are tools that are really powerful,” said Stephens. “Just like the math class embraces the calculator, we don’t force it to not exist, or ban it, I think there are ways to use these tools constructively too.”
ChatGPT has already made a handful of appearances as a collaborator in academia. The AI is listed as a co-author on four papers, two of which appear on PubMed, the United States National Library of Medicine’s website.
At the college level, one student told CTV he’s already using ChatGPT as a brainstorm-aid, looking to the program for inspiration before hunkering down for an original essay.
“I use chat GPT responsibly,” said Ryan Assaker. “For example, I’m writing an essay about Canadian democracy and I want to brainstorm some ideas about the period between 2000 to 2010 in Canadian politics. It will just spew me a list of like 10 or 20 things you could do, and it’s just amazing.”
Quebec’s education ministry told CTV it’s looking into ChatGPT and other AIs, which it wrote it expects to be “increasingly numerous in the coming years,” to assess their effect on teaching and learning.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
'One of my best friends': former Afghan Olympian remembers slain lawmaker
A former Afghan lawmaker who was killed in her home on Sunday had been trying to leave the country, her friend tells CTV News.
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when choosing jobs: survey
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when it comes to choosing jobs, according to a new survey by jobs website Indeed.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Toronto
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
7 of 8 teen suspects charged in alleged Toronto 'swarming' attack appear in court
Bail hearings for seven of the teen girls charged in connection with the alleged “swarming” death of a Toronto man are set to begin next week.
-
'A good man': Worker killed in St. Catharines industrial fire remembered by family
Ryan Konkin was recently engaged and had plans to start a food truck business with his fiancée. But the St. Catharines resident’s plans for the future were cut short last week following an explosion at the hazardous waste facility where he worked.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
-
Rural N.S. residents want solutions to frequent temporary emergency room closures
Residents of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are calling attention to the issue of frequent, temporary emergency department closures in the area.
-
New Brunswickers now need to dial 10 digits to make local calls
People in New Brunswick now need to dial 10 digits -- the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number -- to make local phone calls.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
-
Overfishing in Lake Huron leads to 25 years of licence suspensions and $135K in fines
A fishing company and two of its boat captains are facing hefty fines and lengthy licence suspensions after conservation officers deemed them to be overfishing lake trout in Lake Huron.
-
Additional shelter beds for homeless Londoners slowed by labour market
Six weeks after its launch, the Winter Response Program for Londoners experiencing homelessness has yet to open all of the additional overnight shelter beds. The city is providing $5 million to a group of frontline agencies led by London Cares to offer additional daytime and overnight spaces, but staffing the expanded shelters has slowed the roll out.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
New and improved French River snowmobile bridge reopens
Officials were all smiles in French River, south of Sudbury, on Friday as they cut the ribbon on a project that's been a couple of years in the making. The Ronald J. MacGillivray Bridge, for snowmobiles, officially re-opened over the Pickerel River connecting northern and southern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
Pelletier may get the call to make NHL debut Saturday against Lightning
The Flames are playing a Saturday matinee and it appears the fans are going to get what some of them have been clamouring for.
Kitchener
-
Air Canada customer tracks lost luggage to Etobicoke storage facility but can’t remove it
A Cambridge couple is sharing their lost luggage nightmare.
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
-
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
Tribunal orders Kelowna restaurant to pay former server $25K over sexual harassment
A Kelowna restaurant has been ordered to pay $25,000 to a former employee over sexual harassment she experienced from her supervisor.
-
B.C. church therapist sentenced to 78 months for sex assaults
A former church therapist from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for a series of sexual assaults that began in the early 1990s.
-
Gunmen in Saanich bank shootout had goal 'to shoot and kill police officers': RCMP
Police say two brothers killed in a bank robbery on Vancouver Island last summer weren’t interested in money. Their real goal was to kill police.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
-
Vertigo sufferers reporting huge improvement thanks to fully rotational TRV chair in Edmonton
The TRV chair has 360 degrees of movement around both the vertical and horizontal axes, as well as an adjustable counterweight to balance the chair and patient.
-
'Barely hanging on': Union says RCMP emergency dispatchers facing retention and recruiting crisis
The union representing RCMP emergency communications specialists says a lack of staff and retention issues are crunching 911 dispatchers to their breaking point.
Windsor
-
7-year-old Tecumseh, Ont. girl needs stem cell donor as she fights rare, incurable disorder
At just seven-years-old, Zoe Dudzianiec has undergone more than 200 blood transfusions. The little girl is battling Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare and incurable disorder that affects bone marrow’s ability to produce red blood cells — it was detected in Zoe just 24 hours after she was born.
-
Chatham-Kent officer fired for discreditable conduct at 2017 staff Christmas party
An officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service has been fired for discreditable conduct at a staff Christmas party in 2017.
-
'It's crazy': Shipping costs exceed repair bills as auto part shortage continues
As the average price of a new vehicle continues to climb with a possible recession looming, many people are choosing to get their vehicles fixed instead of replacing them. But a backlogged global supply chain is causing a delay for some auto parts to come in and in some cases, parts are taking more than a year-and-a-half to arrive.
Regina
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
Regina dog park users voicing frustration after city removes waste bag supply
Users of a public dog park in Regina are voicing their frustration after the city suspended its supply of waste bags at the park, leading to an increase of feces being left on the ground.
-
'Mornings are just not going to be the same': GX94 remembers late morning news anchor
Yorkton's GX94 news anchor Craig Wallebeck passed away at the age of 66 last week.
Ottawa
-
'Swapping the fobs' thieves steal vehicle from Rockland, Ont. lot
G & M Auto Sales and Service in Rockland, Ont. says thieves swapped the original key fob with a fake to help steal a Dodge Charger this week.
-
OPP recover body after car enters Lake Ontario near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
Saskatoon woman calls on city to make sidewalks and curbs more accessible in winter
A Saskatoon woman who uses a power chair is calling on the city to do better when it comes to clearing sidewalks and curb cuts.