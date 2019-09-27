

Staff, CTV News Montreal





Chateauguay Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Mark Gonzalves in relation to a Sept. 21 shooting in Beauharnois.

Just after midnight, Sept. 21 police responded after a shooting at a residence on Maple Grove Blvd. in Beauharnois.

According to police reports, the suspects went to the victim's home and fired several shots at her. The victim fled and was taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

Gonzalves appeared in the Valleyfield Courthouse Sept. 25 on a series of charges including attempted murder, breaking and entering, and armed robbery.

Gonsalves remains in custody and will return to court Oct. 1.

The police investigation is continuing to identify other suspects including a female that was reported by witnesses to have left the scene in Jeep with other men.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Patrick de Melo at 450-698-3221.