    • Chateau Frontenac guests forced to the streets by early morning fire

    A fire at the Château Frontenac in Quebec City forced numerous guests to leave the hotel. (Caroline Dumont/Noovo Info) A fire at the Château Frontenac in Quebec City forced numerous guests to leave the hotel. (Caroline Dumont/Noovo Info)
    A fire at the Château Frontenac in Quebec City forced numerous guests to evacuate the hotel early Tuesday morning.

    According to the Quebec City fire department, the blaze broke out at 5 a.m. on the 14th floor.

    It was brought under control within the hour.

    Bill Noonan with the Quebec City fire department tells Noovo Info that the damage was mainly caused by water and smoke.

    He adds that 70 firefighters took part in the operation.

    Most of the guests were able to return to their rooms by 7:30 a.m.

