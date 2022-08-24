CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season, the team has sold his playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar. Mihailovic (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Real Salt Lake during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season, the team has sold his playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar. Mihailovic (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Real Salt Lake during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Montreal Top Stories

