CF Montreal makes a move, expects more changes as transfer window opens
Developing a style of play and identity doesn't happen overnight, but progress happens faster when everyone buys in.
CF Montreal president and chief executive Gabriel Gervais set the tone at his midseason news conference Wednesday. He implied that players who aren't embracing the club's philosophy would be on the move during the transfer window, which opened Friday in Canada.
Head coach Laurent Courtois doubled down on Gervais's words Friday before training at Centre Nutrilait, as Montreal (5-9-8) prepares to host Atlanta United FC (6-10-6) on Saturday at Saputo Stadium.
"Clearly, and for various reasons, there are two or three people who, for me, are not buying into the project or are not showing that they want to buy into it," Courtois said. "It's not for the same reasons and they are not at the same point in their careers. There is also the coach who makes his choices."
Back from the Copa America, forward Ariel Lassiter is among the players finding success in Courtois's system. Acquired from Inter Miami CF last year, the Costa Rican is having the best season of his career with three goals and five assists in 17 games.
Major League Soccer transfer windows aren't new for the 29-year-old Lassiter, and he doesn't believe the uncertainty of the coming weeks will affect player performances.
"At this point in our careers for some of us, we know that change can come at any time," he said. "I don't think that will really affect too much of what we need to do on the field. We gotta be ready no matter what."
The first domino fell during training Friday. Montreal acquired English left-back Tom Pearce, who joins the Major League Soccer team on a contract through the 2026 season, with an option year in 2027.
The 26-year-old is coming off five seasons with Wigan Athletic FC in the Championship and League One, England's second and third divisions. The six-foot-one, 164-pound defender won the League One title in 2022 and produced one goal and 20 assists in 105 games for the club.
Gervais said Wednesday he wanted to target specific profiles for Courtois's style of play and hired former Columbus Crew executive Corey Wray as a "sports strategy consultant" to help.
Pearce's arrival provides depth on the left flank, but Courtois also expects Montreal's brass to add pieces at right back.
"There are positions, like right back, where we are a bit lighter," he said. "With Lassi (Lappalainen), we can't find a continuity in his rehabilitation. Ruan is therefore often exposed and tired. We also have a lot of forwards, but they are often injured."
The secondary transfer window runs through Aug. 8 in Canada.
While waiting for more transactions, Pearce joins a club that's just one point away from a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference despite injuries, losing streaks and the departure of some key players to the Copa America.
Saturday night's matchup against Atlanta (6-10-6) provides a great opportunity for Montreal to collect points against an East rival. Atlanta holds a one-point lead over Montreal in the standings and has lost its last two games, conceding seven goals in the process.
Courtois's men haven't lost in their last seven home games, but they've only recorded two wins during that run. The head coach expects a more complete performance Saturday.
"I'm just looking for my guys to have the same mentality and approach during both halves," he said. "We talked about unnecessary turnovers against New York City FC and then, against Vancouver Whitecaps, we played too conservatively. We want consistency in our individual performances and free-flowing play."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.
