MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two people dead after collision with tree in Centre-du-Québec

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people died on Saturday evening after their vehicle collided with a tree in La Visitation-de-Yamaska, in the central Quebec region.

    Emergency services were called to a collision involving a vehicle on southbound Saint-Joseph Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

    "According to initial information, the vehicle with two occupants had veered off its lane and collided with a tree," said Élizabeth Marquis-Guy, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    The passenger, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

    A police officer trained in collision investigation attended the scene to shed light on the incident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement

    One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News