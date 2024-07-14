Two people dead after collision with tree in Centre-du-Québec

Two people died on Saturday evening after their vehicle collided with a tree in La Visitation-de-Yamaska, in the central Quebec region.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a vehicle on southbound Saint-Joseph Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

"According to initial information, the vehicle with two occupants had veered off its lane and collided with a tree," said Élizabeth Marquis-Guy, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The passenger, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

A police officer trained in collision investigation attended the scene to shed light on the incident.